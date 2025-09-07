The Philadelphia Eagles made a serious attempt to land Micah Parsons before the Dallas Cowboys traded Parsons, the All-Pro linebacker, to the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports.

League insiders revealed that the Eagles offered at least two first-round draft picks, along with a third-rounder, a fifth-rounder, and additional assets to Dallas. Despite the aggressive offer, the Cowboys refused to move Parsons to an NFC East rival. NFL insider Adam Schefter emphasized that while Philadelphia did everything possible to make a deal happen, Dallas never truly considered sending its star defender to the defending Super Bowl champions.

The #Eagles offered at least two 1st-round picks, a 3rd-round pick, a 5th-round pick, among other things to the #Cowboys for Micah Parsons, but Dallas declined, unwilling to trade him to a divisional rival, per @JayGlazer. pic.twitter.com/w4NjGMmGo2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 7, 2025

The failed pursuit underscored the value the Eagles placed on Parsons, who grew up in Harrisburg and starred at Penn State. A move to Philadelphia would have brought him back to his home state and paired him with former Nittany Lions teammate Saquon Barkley, whom the Eagles signed earlier this offseason. Reports indicated that Parsons himself had identified Philadelphia as one of only two preferred destinations, with the other being Green Bay.

Micah Parsons on the Eagles would've wrecked the NFL

The Cowboys ultimately agreed to trade Parsons to the Packers, who sent two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in return. Green Bay then signed him to a four-year, $188 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

For Philadelphia, the near miss represents both an opportunity lost and a glimpse into the franchise’s mindset. The Eagles have remained aggressive under general manager Howie Roseman, consistently leveraging draft capital to upgrade a roster built to contend for multiple championships. Adding Parsons would have provided another dominant presence to a defense already loaded with playmakers.

Instead, Parsons will continue his career in Green Bay, far from the NFC East spotlight. Dallas avoided the risk of facing him twice each season, while Philadelphia is left to wonder what might have been. The Eagles will now turn their focus to defending their Super Bowl crown, though their efforts to pry Parsons from their biggest rival show how far they were willing to go to strengthen an already powerful roster.