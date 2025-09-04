It's been a few days, and yet the NFL world is still reeling from the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade. In a surprising turn of events, the contract dispute between Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys ended with the edge rusher being traded to the Green Bay Packers. Considering the haul that the Cowboys got for Parsons, some fanbases feel that their team could have easily traded for the star.

Well, at least one team was blocked from the trade discussions. Like most teams, the Philadelphia Eagles were interested in making a deal for Micah Parsons. However, in a completely unsurprising turn of events, the Cowboys shut down the Eagles' hopes of acquiring Parsons. They may have wanted to trade Parsons, but they sure as hell don't want to send him somewhere he can torment them regularly.

“One team that made a strong play this summer to try to trade for All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons was none other than the Philadelphia Eagles, per league sources,” Adam Schefter reported. “The Eagles called the Cowboys to see if they could acquire Parsons and bring him back to Pennsylvania. But the Cowboys had no interest in trading Parsons in the division, especially to the defending Super-Bowl champion Eagles, whom they open with tonight.”

That's perhaps the only silver lining of the Micah Parsons trade for the Cowboys: at least he's not in their division. Imagine their misery had the Cowboys sent the star edge rusher to the Eagles or another NFC East team.

Parsons requested a trade from the Cowboys after talks of a contract extension broke down. After a bunch of verbal jabs and public call-outs over the contract negotiations, the former DPOY requested a trade. Eventually, the Cowboys decided that trading the disgruntled star was the better option.

The Eagles and Cowboys will lock horns in the first week of the NFL season as the Thursday Night season opener. Before the trade, the Cowboys were the clear underdog. After the trade, Dallas is an even bigger underdog. Can the team pull off the upset of the century and win against the defending champions without their best defender of the last half-decade or so?