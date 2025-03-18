The Philadelphia Eagles have lost many important pieces to their Super Bowl title this offseason. Howie Roseman built the title team through the draft and can take on the challenge come late April. We know that the Eagles don't pick until the end of the first round but could they make trades in this mock draft? Let's find out in our 2025 NFL mock draft simulator from Pro Football Network.

The Eagles have lost a lot of players from their elite defense this offseason. They were able to keep Zack Baun but not Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, James Bradberry, Darius Slay, or CJ Gardner-Johnson. That is why PFN lists there needs as edge rusher, offensive guard, cornerback, defensive tackle, offensive tackle. Mekhi Becton's free agency remains unresolved, so taking a guard to replace him in the NFL draft would be wise.

The Eagles have made it this far by building through the draft. So in this five-round mock draft simulator, they could be taking the next stars in the NFL. Who should they take in the first round? Let's find out.

The Eagles trade up in the first round of the NFL Draft

The draft starts with the Titans taking Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter. With trades sending teams flying up the board, the Eagles are sitting in the back waiting to make their move. They trade to number 23 with the Green Bay Packers, dealing numbers 32 and 64, and a 2026 fifth-rounder to move up. With the pick they take James Pearce Jr, an edge rusher from Tennessee.

It is always good to see two years of solid production from a player in college before entering the NFL Draft. That is what the Eagles are taking with James Pearce Jr at number 23. He has played all 26 games in the last two years, combining for 21 sacks and 71 hurries for the Volunteers.

They paid a lot to move up but after Sweat left, they needed another edge rusher. Bryce Huff had a brutal season last year so Pearce could become important quickly in the Eagles title defense.

A long wait until a busy fourth round

After trading their second-round pick, the Eagles are on the clock with the 96th overall pick in the third round. But the Colts call and Roseman trades down to recoup some assets from the Pearce trade. Philly gives up 96 for 117, 151, and 232. We will get to use two of those picks in this mock draft simulator, including our next pick.

When the Eagles come back on the clock with the 117th overall pick, they do not trade it this time. They take Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II in the fourth round to give Jalen Hurts another weapon. Earlier this offseason, the Eagles reportedly were fielding calls on Dallas Goedert and could trade the veteran. If they do trade Goedert, Gadsden could be a solid replacement. He had 73 catches for 934 yards and seven touchdowns for the Orange.

The Eagles are back on the clock with their pick, number 134. With that selection, they take LSU guard Miles Frazier. In three seasons as a starter in Baton Rouge, Frazier allowed only four sacks. But his 12 hurries allowed last year do send him tumbling down the draft board. The Eagles need a guard and have one of the best offensive line development processes in the league. Taking this shot is well worth it.

The Eagles make five picks in the fifth round

The Eagles have acquired three extra fifth-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and did not use any of them to move up. That feels like bad asset management, especially when they gave up a future pick in the Pearce trade. But this is a mock draft simulator and not Howie Roseman, so we won't get on him too hard. They picked up 151 in the Pearce trade, 161 from Houston in the Gardner-Johnson trade, 164 from Cleveland in the Kenny Pickett trade, and 165 from Washington in the Jahan Datson trade. They also have their pick at 168.

With the first of those picks, the Eagles take Notre Dame defensive tackle Rylie Mills at 151. He graded out well against the run but poorly against the pass, which could lead to a rotational role for Mills. That is how they used Milton Williams, who they are trying to replace.

Ten picks later, the Eagles are back on the clock. Last year, Philly took two cornerbacks early in the draft and they both started in the Super Bowl. Gardner-Johnson, Bradberry, and Slay are all gone so depth behind Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean is important. That's why they take USC corner Jaylin Smith at 161. He never allowed 300 passing yards against in college and racked up his first two picks in 2024.

At 164, the Eagles add to their elite offensive line room. Jack Nelson from Wisconsin comes to Philly after starting for three years in Madison. The 6'7″ tackle allowed just one sack in over 750 offensive snaps last year. With Eagles coaching and learning behind Lane Johnson, he could be the next great Philly tackle.

Roseman and the Eagles can't go far after taking Nelson because they have the next pick as well. At 165, they take Damien Martinez from the University of Miami. He had over 1200 total yards and 12 touchdowns last season and could be a good addition to Philly's offense. But don't expect much from him because of Saquon Barkley's new contract.

Finally, the Eagles take Clemson offensive guard Marcus Tate. Replacing Bechton will be no easy task so taking another prospect who could ascend into that role is a smart move. He was a four-year starter for the Tigers but injuries have hurt his draft stock. With some Eagles coaching, he could be a great guard.