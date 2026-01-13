The Pittsburgh Steelers got crushed in the first round of the playoffs. Pittsburgh was demolished by Houston 30-6 on Monday night. Now the Steelers have lost seven consecutive playoff games. That leaves Pittsburgh with plenty of questions to answer during the offseason, including what to do about the quarterback position.

Aaron Rodgers is apparently open to returning to Pittsburgh in 2026 if he does not decide to retire. Just like last year, Steelers fans could be in for a tumultuous offseason of waiting on Rodgers.

For what it is worth, Steelers' legend Cam Heyward would love for Rodgers to return next season.

“The dude's earned my respect for what he's been through this year. And he's a hell of a teammate. I'm just very thankful I got to play with that quarterback,” Heyward said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

There is no guarantee that the 42-year-old veteran will even want to return to the NFL next season. But Pittsburgh would be a great landing spot if he does come back.

“If 8 wants to come back, he's has the right to come back. I'd like to see him come back, but I'm not going to make that decision. That's not fair to the Steelers. It's not fair to 8. Have a lot of respect for the organization and Aaron,” Heyward added.

But what other options would Rodgers have if he returns next year? Is he destined to stay a Steeler, or could be attempt to find a better situation elsewhere?

Below we will explore the three best options for Aaron Rodgers in 2026 if he does not retire from the NFL.

1. Aaron Rodgers stays with the Steelers

I still believe that Pittsburgh is the best place for Rodgers if he returns in 2026. However, it may not be as simple as Rodgers choosing to come back.

Head coach Mike Tomlin's future in Pittsburgh is also a big unknown right now. If the Steelers fire him, or he decides to move on himself, then that changes the entire equation.

That said, if Tomlin is back then the Steelers are a great spot for Rodgers.

If the Steelers draft a rookie quarterback, Rodgers could still stick around and mentor him. He could also be a bridge starter until the rookie is ready to go.'

There's also a world where Rodgers is legitimately the best option for the Steelers next season as a starter.

If the Steelers decide to make one last playoff run with their existing group of players, Rodgers would be a good starting quarterback option.

2. Could Rodgers become a bridge quarterback for the Raiders?

If Rodgers is willing to embrace the role of mentor, then Las Vegas could be a good spot too.

The Raiders will almost certainly be drafting a rookie quarterback with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Either Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore.

Las Vegas has its own charms for an aging quarterback. Rodgers may like going back to a warm climate and having a chance to win a starting job. Plus playing alongside Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and Maxx Crosby has to be appealing.

The Raiders do still have Geno Smith under contract next year. However, I can see the Raiders wanting a fresh start with a new head coach.

If Smith gets cut, Las Vegas could choose to use that extra cap space on a bridge starter like Rodgers.

3. Would Rodgers be the perfect mentor for Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy?

This is by far the most interesting landing spot to me.

Rodgers flirted with the idea of joining the Vikings during this past offseason. Looking back, it certainly seemed like Rodgers was willing to make the move to Minnesota. But the Vikings were dead set on starting McCarthy.

But the 2025 season seems to have convinced Minnesota that a contingency plan would be smart.

McCarthy played quite erratically during his sophomore season. His inconsistent play, paired with his lengthy injury history, make him a risky bet to lead the franchise next season.

The safest move would be to add a veteran like Rodgers as insurance.

Rodgers is still a capable starter even at the age of 42. If he joined the Vikings, he could be a high-level backup who also has the ability to coach up McCarthy during practice and in team meetings.

But would Rodgers want to do this? Would the Vikings want to do this? I'm not sure. That's why it is at the bottom of my list.

It is a fascinating possibility because, in theory, it could give both sides exactly what they want.

Personally, I'm rooting for this outcome if Rodgers does not retire.