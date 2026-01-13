The Pittsburgh Steelers’ postseason nightmare continued Monday night, and no one embodied the frustration more than T.J. Watt. The 30-6 loss extended Pittsburgh’s playoff drought to nine consecutive seasons without a postseason victory, a stretch that eerily aligns with Watt’s NFL career.

Since being drafted in 2017, the Steelers are now 0-6 in playoff games, including five losses in games Watt has played. Following a Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, the All-Pro pass rusher struggled to hide his exhaustion with a familiar ending.

“I mean, this is still fresh, man. It’s extremely frustrating. Extremely frustrating,” Watt said during his postgame press conference, his tone reflecting the weight of yet another playoff disappointment.

Monday’s defeat followed a familiar script. Pittsburgh kept the game close early, even holding a narrow lead, before everything unraveled. Texans Sheldon Rankins' fumble return for a touchdown flipped momentum entirely, opening the floodgates in what became a lopsided final score.

When asked whether he had answers for how the Steelers could reverse their postseason fortunes, Watt offered a blunt response that underscored his fatigue. “I haven’t had the answer for a long time…So don’t ask me,” Watt said.

Despite the outcome, Watt’s individual effort wasn’t lacking. He finished with six tackles, including three solo stops, along with a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery. The performance came just weeks after he returned from a partially collapsed lung suffered during a dry needling session at the team facility, a setback Watt brushed aside.

“Man, I don’t care about the adversity that I went through,” Watt added. “Sitting up here again, same story.”

Houston, meanwhile, leaned on its elite defense to dominate the night. The Texans generated relentless pressure, harassed veteran Aaron Rodgers throughout the game, and scored twice on defense en route to their first road playoff win in franchise history. The victory also marked Houston’s 10th straight win overall.

For Pittsburgh, the loss added another painful chapter to its history. It marked the Steelers’ seventh consecutive playoff defeat under head coach Mike Tomlin, tying the longest postseason losing streak by a coach in NFL history.

As the Steelers head into another pivotal offseason, Watt’s raw honesty captured the mood of a franchise at a crossroads. The talent remains. The expectations remain. However, until the January results change, the frustration and the questions will only grow louder.