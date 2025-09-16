Cam Heyward didn’t sugarcoat things after the Pittsburgh Steelers' ugly loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. The veteran defensive tackle called out breakdowns and said the game would provide plenty of “teach tape.” Chris Adamski of The Pittsburgh Tribune posted the interview on X, formerly Twitter.

“We had to be more aware of the routes; they were wide open in the first half, on that first drive,” Heyward said. “And in the second half, I don't think we just capitalized, whether it was third and long or advantageous situations for the defense. A lot of teach tape, of what not to do, and we gotta be better.”

Seattle beat Pittsburgh 31-17 on Sunday, closing strong in the fourth quarter after the Steelers failed to build momentum. The Seahawks leaned on Sam Darnold, who threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns, and Kenneth Walker, who added 105 yards on the ground with a score. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba gave the secondary fits, finding space throughout the game.

Special teams added to the problems. A muffed kickoff turned into a quick Seahawks touchdown, swinging momentum at a time Pittsburgh desperately needed a stop. Those mistakes piled up and made it impossible for the Steelers to stay in the game.

Heyward singled out receivers getting open too easily and his unit failing to take advantage of favorable third-down situations. He emphasized that the film review will show the lapses in coverage, alignment, and execution that turned manageable downs into big gains for Seattle.

This was far from just a defensive issue. Aaron Rodgers and the offense struggled to find rhythm, finishing with 203 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Untimely turnovers and short drives left the defense on the field longer than expected, compounding the pressure.

Now the Steelers have to regroup quickly. Mike Tomlin and his veterans will use this week to turn the “teach tape” into corrections, focusing on fundamentals, communication, and discipline. Heyward made it clear that the team can’t let one bad showing define them.

The message was simple: if Pittsburgh learns from this loss, it could be a turning point. If not, the same mistakes will keep showing up on tape and on Sundays.