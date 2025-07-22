The Pittsburgh Steelers will report to training camp on Wednesday, which means the 2025 NFL season is almost here. Pittsburgh even revealed some funky new throwback alternate uniforms on Monday ahead of the 2025 season. Unfortunately, they have not received positive reviews from every Steelers player.

Steelers veteran Cameron Heyward threw some shade on the team's new alternate uniforms on a recent episode of his Not Just Football podcast.

“Yellow helmet, check. Jersey, check. I like the jersey. But pants…. x,x,x,x. Those pants man, they look like throw up,” Heyward declared. “And I love that we’re trying something new, but this was the problem we have with the bumblebees. I think the bumblebees would’ve looked fire if you had black pants. I think this jersey would have looked fire if you had black pants, or even I hate to go full yellow but you could’ve done some remix in there as well.”

When asked to grade the new uniforms, Heyward gave them a “C' grade.

According to the team's website, the alternate uniforms are a throwback to the 1933 Steelers jerseys.

Pittsburgh will debut these new alternate uniforms in Week 8 against the Packers. Just in time for QB Aaron Rodgers to face off against his old team.

ESPN critiques Steelers for “last swing” offseason ahead of 2025 NFL season

Pittsburgh's new uniforms are not the only thing to receive a “C” grade recently.

ESPN's Seth Walder gave the Steelers the same grade for their 2025 offseason. Walder believes the Steelers took one “last swing” at contention before an inevitable rebuild.

“Pittsburgh's entire offseason has resulted in an old team trying to take one last swing,” Walder wrote. “It probably won't work, and next year will be the time for a true rebuild. If so, one piece of good news: the Steelers' offseason resulted in projected compensatory picks in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds, per OverTheCap.com.”

Walder does not believe that Rodgers will turn the Steelers into contenders. But he did understand Pittsburgh's rationale for signing the veteran quarterback.

“The most likely outcome of the Rodgers signing by far is disappointment and a wasted season,” Walder wrote. “But the upside remains — and there's more of it with Rodgers than with any of the Steelers' other realistic QB options, which is why the signing made some sense, especially at the extremely cheap cost Rodgers commanded.”

It will be interesting to see if the Steelers can prove Walder wrong later this fall.