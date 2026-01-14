The Pittsburgh Steelers should be an exciting team to watch this offseason. Pittsburgh will be searching for a new head coach after Mike Tomlin stepped away after 19 winning seasons. It seems that Tomlin is in very high demand after his divorce with the Steelers.

Multiple teams have contacted the Steelers with an interest in acquiring the rights to head coach Mike Tomlin, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“In the hours after Mike Tomlin told the #Steelers he was stepping downs, teams have contacted Tomlin to express their interest, sources say,” Rapoport reported on Wednesday. “PIT has his rights and draft compensation would be necessary. That said, teams were told Tomlin does not plan to coach next year.”

Pittsburgh is in the fortunate position of still having some control over Tomlin. If Tomlin does decide to return to the NFL in 2026, another team will be forced to trade with the Steelers to acquire him. That means Pittsburgh will at least get a consolation prize in that scenario.

It also means that Pittsburgh, in theory, could prevent Tomlin from joining a team in 2026. For example, a division rival in the AFC North like the Browns or Ravens.

What's next for Tomlin is a mystery at this point. He could pursue a TV job as a broadcaster or analyst and could be a popular candidate. Tomlin could also choose to simply take a year off.

Either way, it will be interesting to see where he lands next.

Who might the Steelers bring in to replace Mike Tomlin?

Now the biggest question in Pittsburgh is who should replace Tomlin at head coach?

The Steelers are behind the other eight teams who are searching for a new head coach. They will need to act fast to start catching up.

But there are already a few names being connected to Pittsburgh's head coaching vacancy.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz declared that Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is a name to watch for Pittsburgh's head coaching job. Flores was on Pittsburgh's coaching staff in 2022 and has already received interest as a head coach candidate.

Pittsburgh has also been connected to a pair of college football coaches. Rumors have popped up connecting Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman and Indiana's Curt Cignetti as potential options for the Steelers.

It will be fascinating to see who the Steelers eventually bring in for interviews.