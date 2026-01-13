The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a crushing defeat against the Houston Texans on Monday night. Pittsburgh gave up 23 points in the fourth quarter and ultimately losing 30-6. That performance had some Steelers fan calling for the team to fire Mike Tomlin after another embarrassing playoff loss. It may not have happened the way fans wanted, but Tomlin is now gone.

Tomlin stepped down as head coach of the Steelers on Tuesday after leading the team for the past 19 years. It is truly the end of an era in Pittsburgh.

Steelers owner Art Rooney immediately released a statement following Tomlin's announcement.

“It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin. He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated,” Rooney's statement reads.

Now the Steelers must begin a search for their next head coach as soon as possible. They are already a step behind every other team on the market, so they'll need to catch up quickly if they want to land a top candidate.

But who should the Steelers go after? And is Pittsburgh still an appealing landing spot?

Below we will explore Pittsburgh's three best options to replace Mike Tomlin as head coach in 2026.

Would the Steelers consider bringing in their old rival John Harbaugh?

Harbaugh is the top name on the head coaching market this offseason. So naturally he would be a great choice for the Steelers.

The Steelers know Tomlin well, as he's been a thorn in their side for the past two decades with the Ravens. Almost as long as Tomlin was in Pittsburgh.

What makes Harbaugh such an appealing option for Pittsburgh is the fact that they wouldn't be downgrading at head coach. Tomlin and Harbaugh are both fantastic coaches, so it would be far from a downgrade to go from one to the other.

The question is: would Harbaugh want to join the Steelers?

That answer could come down to his opinion of Aaron Rodgers. The 42-year-old veteran is the best option that Pittsburgh has at quarterback ahead of 2026.

If Harbaugh does not want to court Rodgers, then he may not want to enter a situation without an established quarterback.

That said, Pittsburgh's strong defense could be appealing. But it would be wise of the Steelers to explore multiple candidates.

Kevin Stefanski could turn the Steelers around in a hurry

Stefanski is also one of the best head coaching candidates out there.

The 43-year-old head coach has already proven his worth during his six-season stint in Cleveland. He has a head coaching record of 45-56 during the regular season. Stefanski also led the Browns to their first playoff win this century back in 2020.

It is fair to wonder whether the Browns would have even fired Stefanski if they were not burdened by the Deshaun Watson contract.

Either way, Cleveland's loss could end up being Pittsburgh's gain.

Just like Harbaugh, the Steelers understand how talented of a head coach Stefanski is after playing against him for six seasons.

The Steelers could be a tempting landing spot for Stefanski. They have enough talent on both sides of the ball to remain competitive in 2026. Plus Stefanski has already proven he can thrive without an established franchise quarterback.

If Stefanski is down for a long-term relationship in Pittsburgh, this could be the best fit of the bunch.

Perhaps the Steelers will embrace the future, hiring a younger coach like Klint Kubiak

The Steelers have been known for their incredible defenses over the past few decades. Strong defensive play is woven into the DNA of the organization.

But could Pittsburgh decide to embrace the offensive side of the ball for their next coaching hire?

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is one of the hottest names when it comes to young, offensive-minded head coaching candidates.

The son of Gary Kubiak helped Sam Darnold flourish during his first season in Seattle. Now the Seahawks are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and look like one of the best teams in the conference.

Kubiak's offensive scheme is a big part of that success. It should be no surprise that plenty of teams are flocking to interview him.

Seattle is still alive in the playoffs and could end up going far. That is great news for Pittsburgh, as they are starting their head coaching search behind the eight ball. They should not mind waiting around for Kubiak.

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur could be appealing to the Steelers for the same reason.