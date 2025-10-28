The Steelers are set to reunite Aaron Rodgers with a familiar deep threat. Pittsburgh is adding veteran wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who spent four seasons catching passes from Rodgers in Green Bay and brings proven vertical speed to a receiver room that’s been searching for more pop on the perimeter. The timing tracks with Pittsburgh’s recent emphasis on finding another field-stretcher to balance the passing game after an up-and-down October.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports the Steelers are signing Valdes-Scantling after a workout, noting he caught 13 touchdowns across four years with Rodgers in Green Bay. Schultz added that the deal is expected to be finalized next week.

Beyond the obvious chemistry with Rodgers, the fit is clean. Valdes-Scantling’s calling card has always been the nine route and deep over—routes that force safeties to honor the top of the coverage and open intermediate windows for crossers and dagger concepts.

For Pittsburgh, that spacing help is valuable on early downs, when defenses have tilted toward the box and dared the Steelers to win outside. If he’s ready quickly, MVS also offers immediate situational value: clear-out packages, play-action shots, and two-minute drills where familiarity with Rodgers’ scramble rules matters.

His arrival shouldn’t reset the target hierarchy, but it can sharpen roles. The Steelers have leaned on tight ends for chain-moving efficiency; adding an established lid-lifter lets the staff lean into heavier personnel without sacrificing explosive potential. It also gives Rodgers a late-clock outlet he knows he can throw open—particularly on back-shoulder variations off the go.

Before this week’s update, reports framed the move as a possible reunion-in-the-works. Pittsburgh brought Valdes-Scantling in for a workout while scanning both trade and free-agent avenues for help. With the signing now expected, it’s a low-risk, high-leverage add for a team trying to steady its passing rhythm after a frustrating two-game slide.

If the paperwork lands on schedule next week, the next question is deployment: special packages right away, then a fuller route tree as comfort returns. Either way, the Steelers just added real speed and real history with their quarterback; two things that translate fast on Sundays.