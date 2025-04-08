After all the hype surrounding their seemingly imminent signing of Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed someone, but it wasn't the former New York Jets quarterback.

On Monday, the Steelers surprised most by re-signing offensive lineman Calvin Anderson to a two-year contract, per Around the NFL.

Anderson has been in the NFL since 2019, playing for the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Denver Broncos. He was first drafted by the Patriots in 2019 before being waived that same year. In 2023, Anderson signed a two-year contract with the Patriots. He has played in 50 career games and started in 14.

The Steelers' decision to sign Anderson comes after a world wind of rumors surrounding the potential signing of Rodgers as the starting quarterback. Rodgers has been a free agent since last season when he left the New York Jets.

Since then, the Steelers have been pressing non-stop to snatch him up.

Steelers' owner Art Rooney II hinted Rodgers' signing was imminent this past week. Some even claimed that the Steelers were inviting ESPN's Pat McAfee to the official signing, as Rodgers is a frequent guest on The Pat McAfee Show.

Why did the Steelers re-sign Calvin Anderson?

Pittsburgh's decision to re-sign Anderson was to continue adding depth to their offensive tackle position, especially after Dan Moore Jr. left for free agency and Troy Fautanu suffered a season-ending injury last season.

When Fautanu dislocated his kneecap, Anderson joined the Steelers to fill the void. Anderson played only four games before being sidelined with a groin injury.

He came back for the NFL Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens. Anderson played 29 snaps in place of the injured Mason McCormick, and the Steelers lost 28-14.

Despite his back-and-forth journey with injuries, Anderson does bring experience and familiarity to the Steelers organization. Conversely, Rodgers, despite his high-profile name and long-standing career, won't be as familiar under the system run by coach Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers still have a chance to sign Rodgers. Out of all the teams, the Steelers are the most likely to sign the former Jets passer, with the Minnesota Vikings being the second most likely option.