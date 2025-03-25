The Pittsburgh Steelers feel very close to land quarterback Aaron Rodgers in NFL free agency. Rodgers has already visited the facility in Pittsburgh and is rumored to already have the parameters for a contract in place. The Steelers are hopeful that it is only a matter of time before Rodgers signs with them. Otherwise, they may not have a good backup plan.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained that Aaron Rodgers does seem very interested in joining the Steelers.

“We know that he's extremely interested in the Steelers because he was in their facility for many hours,” Rapoport said on Monday via The Insiders. “He met with their football staff, it seems like they had a great meeting specifically with the coaches. He met everyone from Art Rooney and Omar Khan all the way down to all of the coaches. That sounds like it went well.”

However, Rapoport continued by speculating how the Steelers would approach the quarterback position if they cannot agree to a deal with Rodgers.

“If it's not the Steelers, I really do wonder what is next [for Aaron Rodgers],” Rapoport continued. “There seems to be a remote possibility that Russell Wilson is back [in Pittsburgh] after the way things ended last year.”

Rapoport eventually concluded that losing out on Rodgers would leave Pittsburgh with a ‘pretty interesting' quarterback situation.

“Are they then forced into drafting a quarterback like they did [with Kenny Pickett]? Like what other options are there for the Steelers if it is not Rodgers? Obviously they hope it is him, but if not it gets pretty interesting,” Rapoport concluded.

Aaron Rodgers may be drawn to Steelers due to Packers nostalgia

The Steelers may have one advantage over other teams in the mind of Aaron Rodgers.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer explained on Monday that Rodgers may be drawn to Pittsburgh's culture and organizational stability.

“I’ve heard Rodgers is looking for a culture such as the one in Green Bay,” Breer wrote. “I get it if that sounds a little strange after the drama of the four-time MVP’s final years as a Packer. But over the past few months, Rodgers has been open with people around him on his renewed appreciation for what he had for 18 seasons in Wisconsin. Call it a grass-is-greener dynamic if you want, but it definitely has felt, to some of those around him, like spending a couple years as a New York Jet made Rodgers view the situation he had more favorably.”

Rodgers' experience with the Jets may have also soured his view on the New York Giants, who are similarly dysfunctional.

Hopefully Rodgers signs with the Steelers ASAP and gives the team more time to prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft.