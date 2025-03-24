As it seems more and more likely that Aaron Rodgers could choose the Pittsburgh Steelers as his next team, many fans don't seem to be joyful about the potential move. With everything that Rodgers brings with him – as a player and a person – not many Steelers fans want to deal with that.

Unfortunately for them, there aren't any other options that the Steelers can choose from as the quarterback market has dried up, and Mike Florio sent a message to fans who are complaining about signing Rodgers.

“Rodgers would instantly upgrade the position, dramatically,” Florio wrote. “He would position them to make the playoffs — and to win when they get there for the first time since the 2016 season.

“It’s that simple. Rodgers makes the Steelers better. And Rodgers is the best option they have for 2025.”

Rodgers may be getting older and may not have a lot of football left, but he still seems to have enough to help a team win. That's what he showed last season with the New York Jets, and all he would need is a good offensive line to protect him and give him time to make plays.

Should Steelers fans be satisfied with Aaron Rodgers?

Though Rodgers as a player comes with many questions during this point in his career, the person off the field raises questions as well. Florio knows the baggage that comes with having, but it's all about what he does on the field that truly matters.

We know. Rodgers took a heel turn in 2021,” Florio wrote. “He more than dabbles into conspiracy theories. He relitigates stale controversies. He can be exhausting. He can be insufferable. But he’s still a very good quarterback. So don’t hate it, Steelers fans. Embrace it. Come January, you’ll be glad you did.”

The Steelers would instantly be setting up Rodgers for success if he signs with the team. They have two solid receiving options in DK Metcalf and George Pickens, and the defense would be able to carry most of their games if need be. All Rodgers has to do is play the game like he always does, and the Steelers will once again be in the playoffs.

Rodgers recently visited the Steelers facility but left without signing a deal, which means that he's taking his time. But just like how it looks like the Steelers don't have many options, Rodgers doesn't seem to have any as well that make sense for him.