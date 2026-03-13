The Las Vegas Raiders moved early in NFL free agency to strengthen their offensive depth, adding fullback Connor Heyward as details surrounding his new contract surfaced Thursday evening.

Heyward arrives in Las Vegas after spending four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Michigan State standout built a reputation as a hybrid player capable of lining up at fullback, tight end and contributing on special teams.

News of the agreement first surfaced publicly through a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter shared the update Thursday on his X, formerly Twitter, account, confirming the sides had reached terms.

“Former Steelers FB Connor Heyward has agreed to terms with the Raiders on a 2 year/ $5.5 million max value deal, including $2M fully guaranteed, per @PerrettM.”

Schefter’s post provided the first widely circulated confirmation of the deal. Based on the reported structure, the agreement can reach a maximum value of $5.5 million over two seasons and includes $2 million guaranteed.

Article Continues Below

The move also adds experienced depth to the backfield while giving the offense another physical presence for specific offensive packages. The 27-year-old brings experience handling several offensive responsibilities, fitting the team’s structure under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak. Kubiak previously served as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks before accepting the Raiders position on February 9, 2026.

During the 2025 season, Heyward appeared in every game for Pittsburgh. He finished the year with three touchdowns while contributing in short-yardage packages and situational offensive sets.

His time in Pittsburgh demonstrated the ability to fill multiple assignments while remaining reliable in blocking duties and short passing situations.

Those traits could prove valuable as the offense adjusts to a new system. Coaches value his ability to block effectively, catch short passes out of the backfield, and contribute in specialized packages.