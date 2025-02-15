The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a few key needs, and according to the PFF Mock Draft Simulator, they made significant moves to address them. The 49ers selected four players in the first three rounds: offensive tackle Josh Simmons (Ohio State), edge rusher Mykel Williams (Georgia), offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea (Arizona), and defensive lineman Jared Ivey (Ole Miss). Each of these picks serves a purpose in bolstering the 49ers' already strong roster. Let’s break down each selection, evaluate the fit, and assign a grade for the pick.

Round 1, No. 11 Overall – Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The 49ers have long been searching for their next dominant offensive tackle, and Josh Simmons has all the tools to be the perfect successor to Trent Williams. At 6’5” and 310 pounds, Simmons is an elite athlete with impressive movement skills, making him a great fit for Kyle Shanahan’s zone-heavy blocking scheme.

Simmons excels in both pass protection and run blocking, displaying great balance, footwork, and hand placement. His ability to move in space makes him an ideal candidate to seal the edge for San Francisco’s potent outside-zone run game. In pass protection, he uses his quick feet to neutralize speed rushers, and his power helps him absorb bull rushes.

While Simmons still needs to refine his hand timing and strike accuracy, his raw talent is undeniable. The 49ers couldn’t have asked for a better long-term solution at left tackle. Given his upside and the importance of the position, this is an easy A+ pick.

Round 2, No. 43 Overall – Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The 49ers' defensive line has been a strength for years, but they need to continue adding talent alongside Nick Bosa. Mykel Williams is a perfect complement, bringing power, length, and versatility to the 49ers' front seven.

Williams has an NFL-ready frame at 6’5” and 265 pounds and is an excellent run defender who sets the edge well. He can play multiple alignments, making him a great fit for the 49ers' scheme. He has flashed elite pass-rush potential, though his sack production hasn’t quite matched expectations due to some inconsistencies with hand usage and reaction time.

If Williams refines his pass-rush technique, he has the tools to become a dominant edge rusher. While he isn’t as polished as some other prospects, his ceiling is extremely high. This is a great pick for the 49ers, and if developed properly, he could form a terrifying pass-rushing duo with Bosa. This pick gets an A grade.

Round 3, No. 75 Overall – Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

Interior offensive line depth has been a concern for the 49ers, and Jonah Savaiinaea is an outstanding addition. At 6’5” and 330 pounds, Savaiinaea is a powerful lineman with the ability to play both guard and tackle, though his best fit in the NFL will likely be at guard.

Savaiinaea’s physicality in the run game is exactly what San Francisco needs. He thrives in gap and power schemes but also has enough mobility to hold his own in zone concepts. His heavy hands and anchor make him difficult to move in pass protection, and his football IQ allows him to handle stunts and blitzes well.

His biggest weakness is his foot speed, which limits his ability to play tackle at the next level. However, moving inside will minimize this issue. This is a home-run pick in the third round, as Savaiinaea has starter potential early in his career. This pick gets an A+

Round 3, No. 100 Overall – Jared Ivey, DL, Ole Miss

Jared Ivey brings a different skill set to the 49ers’ defensive line rotation. At 6’5” and 283 pounds, Ivey is a strong, versatile lineman who can play multiple positions. His ability to set the edge against the run makes him a solid addition to the defensive front, but his pass-rush upside is a bit more limited.

Ivey is powerful at the point of attack and has great hands, but he lacks the quick first step and bend needed to be a dominant pass rusher. He has flashed some interior pass-rushing ability, and he could be used as a situational player in passing-down packages.

While Ivey may never be a star, he provides valuable depth and rotational ability. He should contribute immediately as a run-stopper and could develop into a bigger role with time. Given the talent still available at pick 100, this selection is solid but not spectacular. The Niners get a B grade for this pick.

Final grade for the 49ers first 3 rounds: A

The 49ers executed an excellent draft according to the PFF Mock Draft Simulator. Josh Simmons and Jonah Savaiinaea solidify the offensive line for years to come, while Mykel Williams has the potential to be an impact pass rusher opposite Nick Bosa. Jared Ivey provides depth on the defensive line and will help keep the rotation fresh.

Overall, this is a strong draft that addresses key needs while also adding long-term building blocks. If these players develop as expected, the 49ers will be in a great position to remain contenders in the NFC for years to come.