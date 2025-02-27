As the San Francisco 49ers are amid the offseason, the team is looking to find ways in bringing back their winning ways and competing for a championship. While the 49ers could look to free agency in bolstering the roster, there are some questions regarding the team at the moment, like with the injury history to running back Christian McCaffrey.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch would update the media about McCaffrey and say after playing just four games last season, he is “doing great.” However, there is no doubt that McCaffrey was “frustrated” with the way the year went due to such issues relating to his Achilles and then suffering from a PCL injury according to NBC Sports.

“Christian’s doing really well,” Lynch said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I think he was really frustrated with the way last season went. He’s doing everything possible as he did in preparation for last year. We’re hoping ‘CMC’ is out there and going to have a tremendous year. If he’s healthy, he will have a tremendous year. That’s just what he does.”

Christian McCaffrey's status regarding 49ers offseason activities

While the 49ers will look for McCaffrey to be fully healthy by next season, the team doesn't want to rush any progress made due to potential setbacks. Lynch would say that he will participate in “at least parts” of San Francisco's offseason program because of his health and even mentioned how he's doing “a great job” in regards to rehab.

“We will be judicious and follow the medical folks’ advice on that,” Lynch said. “Christian has done a great job doing the rehab. He’s tireless — if anything, you always have to say ‘Woah’ to Christian. As my friend, [Steelers HC] Mike Tomlin [says], ‘It’s a lot better to have to say ‘Woah’ than it is to say ‘Sic ‘em.’ Christian is a ‘Woah’ guy because he’s going to do everything possible to give himself a chance.”

49ers look to lock up another integral piece to the offense in Brock Purdy

With San Francisco hoping McCaffrey can replicate a season like 2023 where he was a finalist for MVP, the team hopes to also lock down the other finalist that year in quarterback Brock Purdy. Talks have started between the 49ers and Purdy as NFL insider Diana Russini speculated on what the contract could look like.

“Yeah, I think that’s going to be the number that they wind up sitting at. I think the agent is going to try to get more but they’ll wind up settling in that area,” Russini said. “Let’s make it clear though, I don’t think Brock Purdy’s sitting there going, ‘I’m demanding I want to be the highest-paid quarterback.’ I think for Brock Purdy if it was up to him he’d probably make a little bit more than he is now as long as he can drive his Toyota. I don’t think this is the type of player that’s in this to be the richest man in football, and I think he just wants to be paid what he’s worth and continue to try to improve it and get them a Super Bowl.”

San Francisco looks to improve after a 6-11 record, putting them last in the NFC West, which is a far cry from the season prior where they made the Super Bowl.