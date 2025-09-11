San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings has been dealing with a shoulder injury for several weeks now. Despite that, he was able to play in the team's 17-13 Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. However, it sounds like Jennings is still suffering from problems after the organization shared its latest injury report.

Jennings, who is 28 years old, missed his second consecutive practice due to the shoulder injury, according to Mike Triplett of New Orleans.Football. He was one of three players (Brock Purdy and Trent Williams) who had not participated in the past two practices. Triplett shared the full injury report for both the 49ers and their Week 2 opponent, the New Orleans Saints.

San Francisco has yet to make a final decision on Jauan Jennings' availability for Week 2. His season debut was one to forget despite being one of the few healthy wide receivers on the roster. Jennings finished his previous game with just two receptions for 16 yards.

Injuries largely plagued the 49ers' roster last season, and it appears the problems are trickling into the 2025-26 campaign. Purdy is already set to miss several weeks due to a toe injury, while other notable players like George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk are dealing with injuries of their own and are set to miss more time as well. As for Williams, the star left tackle still has a chance to play in Week 2, similarly to Jauan Jennings.

The 49ers don't play until Sunday, September 14. So, head coach Kyle Shanahan still has some time before making a final decision on who will be on the active roster against the Saints. If Jennings is unable to play, then San Francisco will likely utilize a wide receiver group consisting of Ricky Pearsall, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Kendrick Bourne. Skyy Moore may also have some opportunities to play.