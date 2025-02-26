The San Francisco 49ers will look a bit different next season, as Deebo Samuel Sr. most likely will be on another team. Samuel requested a trade a few weeks ago, and it looks like the 49ers will honor his request, according to general manager John Lynch.

Samuel has been with the team for six years, and after this previous season, there's no surprise that the wide receiver would want to be somewhere else. He wasn't the No. 1 option for the 49ers last season even despite the several injuries they had on offense, and his targets went down. Samuel has shown his ability to line up as a receiver and come out of the backfield, and many teams would love to have that on their team.

Deebo Samuel requests trade from 49ers

The 49ers are looking to part ways from Deebo Samuel Sr., and weeks ago, he broke his silence on the trade request after rumors began floating around about the decision.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said via ESPN's Adam Schefter. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

Over the past three seasons, Samuel's production has been up and down, and he's probably looking for consistency as he still has a lot to give to the game. The 49ers have been one of the more successful teams in the league, and their offense has been one of the keys to why they've been so good. Last season was definitely a down year for them, but it was mostly because of injuries, even for Samuel himself. Samuel finished the year with 670 yards and three touchdowns.

There could be several teams who may be interested in Samuel, and the Arizona Cardinals have been named as someone who could be interested in him. More teams, such as the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, could be teams that are looking to acquire another wide receiver, and Samuel might be on their radar.

It'll be interesting to see what Samuel's value is when teams start calling for him, and it may come down to a bidding war for him if he's a hot commodity. The 49ers will have to try and find a replacement for Samuel's production, and they have some players in-house who are capable of doing it. One of those players is Ricky Pearsall, who had a solid rookie season last year.