The San Francisco 49ers’ season was extinguished in a 41-6 blowout by the Seattle Seahawks. But as the dust settles on a historic 35-point playoff defeat, head coach Kyle Shanahan is facing a different kind of looming disaster: the potential exit of his top two lieutenants.

With the hiring cycle shifting into high gear, both defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak are officially on the radar for head coaching vacancies. Following the loss, Shanahan got brutally honest about the prospect of losing his coordinators to rival teams.

“They've been unbelievable. I love both those guys,” Shanahan told reporters. “Two as good of coaches as I've been around. I know both of them will be head coaches, whether it's in a week or so, or whether it's over the next two years.”

The vultures are already circling. Saleh is scheduled for a virtual interview with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, while also drawing interest from the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, Kubiak is a hot name for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Losing both at once would be a massive blow for a 49ers team that struggled to find its rhythm at Lumen Field. The offense was held to just 236 total yards, and Brock Purdy finished with a pedestrian 140 passing yards and a costly interception. The defense didn’t fare much better, surrendering 116 rushing yards and three touchdowns to Seahawks star Kenneth Walker III.

Despite the lopsided score, Shanahan credited his coordinators for navigating a season defined by “overcoming odds.” While he acknowledged the reality of the NFL coaching carousel, he didn't hide his personal preference for the 2026 season.

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the possibility of losing both Robert Saleh and Klay Kubiak. pic.twitter.com/8MsbZEKhi4 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 18, 2026

“We're lucky to have those guys,” Shanahan added. “And for our sake, I hope I will still have them next year.”

For the 49ers, the offseason officially began with a whimper in Seattle. Now, the real battle happens in the boardrooms as Shanahan tries to keep his coaching staff intact.