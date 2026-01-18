The Seattle Seahawks didn’t just beat the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday; they authored a divisional-round demolition that shifted the power balance of the NFC. At the center of the 41-6 blowout was Kenneth Walker III, who turned Levi’s Stadium into his personal playground and nearly chased down one of the most prestigious records in postseason history.

Walker was the engine of a Seahawks offense that looked unstoppable, finishing the day with three rushing touchdowns. By hitting paydirt three times, Walker moved into elite territory, tying the likes of Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts for the most rushing scores in a single playoff game in the modern era.

THATS THREE! Kenneth Walker has THREE touchdowns in this game for the Seahawks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HJ4SIyZ7Hd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2026

For a moment, it looked like Walker might actually hunt down the “invincible” record held by Ricky Watters. Back in 1994, Watters, ironically playing for the 49ers at the time, set the all-time playoff mark with five rushing touchdowns against the New York Giants.

While Walker fell two scores short of that historic peak, his performance was no less legendary. He consistently gashed a San Francisco defense that had no answers for his lateral quickness or his ability to finish drives in the red zone.

Beyond the scores, the numbers tell the story of a complete routing. Seattle’s offensive line bullied the 49ers' front, allowing Walker to find lanes at will. This wasn't just about a running game, though. The Seahawks' defense suffocated Brock Purdy and the San Francisco attack, ensuring that every time Walker reached the end zone, the game felt further out of reach.

The victory also served as a bit of a “receipt” game for Seattle. After facing criticism throughout the week, most notably from Terry Bradshaw, the Seahawks proved they belong in the championship conversation. With Walker playing at this level, Seattle isn't just a playoff participant; they are a legitimate threat to take it all.