If there's one guy on the San Francisco 49ers who is eager to move forward and further prove himself, it's wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Pearsall had a tumultuous rookie stint after getting shot by a teenage robber in Union Square last year. Sustaining a chest wound forced him to miss six games, delaying his debut with the 49ers. They ended up missing the playoffs after collecting only six wins.

Pearsall has started in their first three outings this season, helping San Francisco to a 3-0 record. They will look to maintain their clean slate against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The 25-year-old pass-catcher, however, missed their practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury. It, however, doesn't look too serious.

“If there was a game today, I’d play,” said Pearsall, as quoted by The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

Coach Kyle Shanahan also didn't sound too concerned when asked about Pearsall's status.

“He can't go today, hopefully he can go later in the week,” stated Shanahan, as reported by NFL Network's Clayton Holloway.

Article Continues Below

Pearsall, who was drafted by the 49ers as the 31st overall pick, has tallied 16 receptions for 281 yards this season.

He had his moments last year, showing that he can be a key piece in the 49ers' future, especially with wide receiver Deebo Samuel now with the Washington Commanders and star catcher Brandon Aiyuk still out with an ACL injury.

In the 49ers' win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, Pearsall arguably had his best game yet with eight receptions for 117 yards.

Before the campaign, Pearsall already said he's willing to play any role for San Francisco, adding that he will “attack it the exact same way.”

“No matter what place I’m at, whatever the coach tells me, I still have that wide receiver one mindset, and that’s just how I was raised. I’ve always been a hard worker,” said the former Florida standout.

He was limited during the offseason due to a hamstring injury.