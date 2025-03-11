The San Francisco 49ers have been busy this offseason, largely due to the number of departures from the roster. On Tuesday, it was announced that the front office elected to release yet another player, this time involving edge rusher Leonard Floyd.

Reports indicate that the 49ers are letting go of Floyd after just one season with the organization, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 32-year-old defensive end is now a free agent and can sign with any team that sends him an offer.

“More moves in SF: 49ers are releasing Leonard Floyd, per source.”

Floyd proved to be a reliable option on the defensive line in San Francisco. He played in all 17 games and finished the 2024 regular season with 42 total tackles (eight for a loss), 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. It was the fifth consecutive year in which Floyd recorded eight or more sacks in a single season.

The veteran pass rusher joins a long list of players the 49ers have departed from this offseason. Through releases and trades, San Francisco has now removed Floyd, Dre Greenlaw, Chavarius Ward, Aaron Banks, Talanoa Hufanga, Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel, Javon Hargrave, and Maliek Collins from last season's roster.

These flurries of moves indicate the 49ers are trying to clear up cap space for the future. However, the team has lost multiple notable starters. After finishing the 2024 campaign with a 6-11 record and missing out on the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, San Francisco is seemingly making moves for the future.

The 49ers own the No. 11 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Due to numerous departures from the roster this offseason, the front office could go in any direction with whom to pick. San Francisco has also given themselves a scenario where they'll have a ton of cap space next offseason and beyond due to these moves.