Depending on your perspective, the San Francisco 49ers are either desperate or they are hopeful of a great 2025 season. Regardless, Mel Kiper’s mock draft pick addresses the 49ers’ priority after free agency losses.

San Francisco has been devastated by the loss of free agents. It doesn’t seem to bode well for the future. But Kiper has a starting point for the big regroup, according to espn.com.

“In case you missed it, the 49ers suddenly have a lot of needs,” Kiper wrote. “A snippet of the key losses over the past week: Charvarius Ward, Leonard Floyd, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Javon Hargrave, and Deebo Samuel Sr. That's a bunch of talent walking out the door, and the Niners could really address any of those spots.”

49ers select OT Armand Membou at No. 11 overall

Part of the logic is based on the 49ers’ need to protect quarterback Brock Purdy.

“San Francisco also is working to extend quarterback Brock Purdy,” Kiper wrote. “And building up the offensive line in front of him has to be a priority. Aaron Banks and Jaylon Moore signed elsewhere, and Trent Williams — who has two years left on his deal — will be 37 this coming season. Membou is my top-ranked tackle in the class, and I see him sliding in on the right side, where he started 30 games in college. He also could play guard at a high level early in his career, however, then transition to left tackle down the road.”

This pick makes a lot of sense. If the 49ers are going to compete as a serious Super Bowl contender, they will need to score a lot of points. Their defense is going to be weaker than it was in 2024. And the only way Purdy can excel at the quarterback position is if he gets quality and consistent protection.

One big problem with this pick is Membou lasting this long. He will likely be the first offensive lineman off the board, so 10 teams would need to pass on him. And that’s tough with this kind of scouting report from Pro Football Network.

“Armand Membou is a powerful, athletic right tackle who brings a rare combination of strength and technique,” PFN wrote. “Arguably no offensive lineman in the country faced more high-quality pass rushers on their schedule than Membou. Likewise, no blocker consistently found a way to disallow pressures and sacks against top-notch competition the way Membou did.”