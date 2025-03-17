Although the San Francisco 49ers got hammered by Pro Football Focus for their free agency showing, they still managed to sign Mac Jones. Yes, you can snicker now. However, an NFL insider gave 49ers fans Super Bowl hope amid the disappointing free agent class.

What started as a year of Super Bowl hope ended in a 6-11 crash for the 49ers. And without any free agent splashes, it’s hard to envision the excitement for the 2025 campaign.

However, Dan Graziano said he doesn’t see the 49ers’ window as being closed, according to espn.com.

“This roster still includes Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Fred Warner, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk … you get the picture,” Graziano wrote. “A lot of good players.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan still has strong pieces

It’s not like the cupboard is bare. The 49ers can put weapons on the field on both sides of the football. And Shanahan knows how to make things work together.

“The coach is still Kyle Shanahan, too,” Graziano wrote. “It's a well-run, high-functioning organization that has been a consistent contender when healthy. And only a year ago, it was one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

“Sure, the Niners are getting a little older. (And), it's going to be tougher once Purdy is no longer making less than $1 million per year. Sure, the Rams appear to be on the ascent, and it's easy to like them, the Eagles, the Commanders, and at least 75% of the NFC North better than the 49ers at this point. My point is San Francisco just doesn't feel like the kind of team you want to overlook.”

Graziano pointed to the reasons the 49ers’ 2025 season seems headed in the wrong direction. They traded Deebo Samuel while losing Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Charvarius Ward in free agency. Also, they need to lay out a contract for quarterback Brock Purdy, which won’t come cheap.

One thing that could help the 49ers get back into the loudest NFl conversation is another season with Trent Williams. General manager said he believes the 36-year-old Williams will come back, stabilize the offensive line, and have a good year, according to nbcsports.com.

“I think he’s really motivated to come back,” Lynch said. “That’s rarefied air with that Trent lives in, and when you’re a player that has experience playing at those heights, you don’t want to play unless you’re playing … at that level. I think that’s where Trent is at and I think we’re going to see a real motivated Trent Williams to come back and have a great year. That’s a good thing for us.”