The San Francisco 49ers walked out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with former Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Mykel Williams. It's a pick that helps the team replenish its defensive line after seeing defensive ends Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos, and defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins all leave in the offseason.

Although the 49ers grabbed the prospect defender they wanted, rumors claim that San Francisco was in serious trade talks with the Carolina Panthers to possibly move up to the No. 8 pick overall, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Rumors are the 49ers were showing interest in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and tight end Colston Loveland, but were also concerned the New Orleans Saints may take Williams No. 9 overall.

“Whispers of trading up persisted closer to and around the draft. The 49ers discussed trade options with Carolina at No. 8 that ultimately didn't materialize. I talked to a few teams picking high who wondered whether San Francisco would move up for a playmaker such as Tetairoa McMillan or Colston Loveland. And the Saints (No. 9) had been linked to Mykel Williams, San Francisco's pick at No. 11, so a trade with Carolina would have allowed the Niners to get ahead of New Orleans, to be safe. But staying put worked out.”

Ultimately, it appears the draft played out exactly how the 49ers wanted it to. Not only did they select Williams No. 11 overall, but the front office selected three defensive linemen with its first five picks. Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins (second-round selection) and Indiana defensive tackle CJ West (fourth-round selection) will have a chance to compete for starting roles in the interior defensive line.

Meanwhile, Williams is likely to start on the opposite end of the defensive line from star edge rusher Nick Bosa. After letting numerous players go in the offseason, the 49ers focused on replacing some of their key players with youth. If they can develop this class, San Francisco could certainly be back in contention sooner, rather than later.