Once the Washington Commanders released Jonathan Allen, he immediately became one of the top defensive linemen available on the market. In dire need of defensive line help, the San Francisco 49ers are expected to pursue Allen once the NFL free agency period officially begins.

Without stable production from their interior in 2024, the 49ers are viewing Allen as a priority target, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. If signed, Allen would theoretically slot into Robert Saleh's defense as a defensive tackle next to Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd.

In his eight seasons with the Commanders, Allen twice made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022. He is coming off an eight-game campaign in 2024 that was limited by a pectoral injury. He still managed to record three sacks in his limited playing time.

Washington largely released Allen, who was set to make roughly $18 million in 2025, to create cap space. They reportedly looked to trade him before his release and came close to dealing him as a part of their trade with the 49ers to acquire Deebo Samuel. Instead, the move cleared up $16 million in cap space for the Commanders to utilize in 2025 NFL free agency.

Even if it is not Allen, the 49ers are determined to add significant contributors to their defensive line in free agency. They will not have to deal with a shortage of options in doing so. BJ Hill, Raekwon Davis, Levi Onwuzurike and Leki Fotu are just a handful of names who will be available on March 12.

49ers' biggest needs in 2025 NFL free agency

As they look to rebound from a disappointing 6-11 season in 2024, the 49ers have a lot of potential holes to fill in free agency. Interior defensive linemen remain their biggest need, but San Francisco is also in search of secondary help.

A lot has been made of star cornerback Charvarius Ward's upcoming free agency, but the 49ers could also potentially lose Isaac Yiadom, Talanoa Hufanga, Rock-Ya Sin and Tashaun Gipson Sr. Cornerback will likely be the team's biggest liability, as Ward and Yiadom's expected vacancies leave behind a massive void. While Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir return, only Tre Avery and Darrell Luter Jr. remain on the roster as potential replacements.

Unless the 49ers can re-sign Dre Greenlaw, they will also have several openings at linebacker. By releasing Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, San Francisco only has Fred Warner and Dee Winters currently under contract among players at the position who played significant snaps in 2024.

The hiring of Saleh is not a total system change, as he previously worked with the team under Shanahan from 2017 to 2020. He just might have to deal with a lot more personnel turnover than he might have anticipated.