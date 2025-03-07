As cuts continue to happen throughout the league, the Washington Commanders have joined in and made some moves of their own, releasing a two-time Pro Bowler, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Commanders informed two-time Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen today that he is being released, per sources. The team is allowing Allen to hit free agency early, and he now is expected to be one of the top DTs on the market,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With the move, the Commanders are saving $16.5 million against the cap, which gives them some wiggle room to make some moves in free agency.

Over Allen's career, he's started in 108 games and made 401 combined tackles, 241 solo tackles, 60 tackles for loss, and 42 career sacks. Last season, he only played in eight games after coming off of a torn pectoral injury. He had been with Washington since being drafted by them in 2017 and was a core part of the team.

There's no doubt that he still has a lot of game left, and there will be plenty of teams looking to use his services on their defensive line.

The Commanders made a lot of noise last season as they started fresh with a new head coach and rookie quarterback, but they were able to make it all the way to the NFC Championship. Jayden Daniels showed that he would be a problem for opposing teams throughout his entire career, and they just have to put the right pieces around him to succeed.

They already started putting the talent around him by trading for Deebo Samuel Sr., who will be a threat for the Commanders as a receiver and coming out of the backfield at times. If they can continue to bring in talent and build on what they did last season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make another deep playoff run.