It’s the NFL, so the Seattle Seahawks will have to cash up because of their success. And that can make it harder to keep the guys who got them there. However, replacements can be found, and here are three sneaky good free agents the Seahawks must sign in the 2026 offseason.

After winning the Super Bowl with a terrific 29-13 victory over the Patriots, head coach Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks' hopes of running it back will hinge on roster construction. And that includes replacing any good ones that get away.

Which brings us to the first free agent they should pursue. This would be a replacement for likely departing wideout Rashid Shaheed.

Seahawks must grab WR Alec Pierce

Yes, many teams are casting eyes toward Pierce. He’s the second-best wideout threat on the free-agent board, after George Pickens. And since Pickens seems very unlikely to leave Dallas, Pierce steps into the spotlight.

Plus, Pierce has the goods, according to CBSSports.com.

“Alec Pierce is one of the NFL's premier deep threats,” Garrett Podell wrote. “He leads the NFL in yards per reception (18.7) since entering the league as a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pierce led the NFL in yards per reception in 2024 (22.3) and 2025 (21.3), making him the first player to lead NFL in yards/reception in consecutive seasons since Denver Broncos wide receiver Ashley Lelie in 2004 (20.1) and 2005 (18.3), per CBS Sports Research.

“Pierce's speed at 6-foot-3, while weighing 211 pounds, is a rare combination. He'll likely be able to command at least $20 million.”

Of course, Pierce could get the same treatment as the Cowboys will probably use on Pickens. The Colts could use the franchise tag on Pierce.

Pierce may be seen as a deep-only threat by some. But that is a false narrative after his 2025 season. In fact, Pierce had only one catch over 50 yards this season. And he totaled only two of 45 yards or more.

And his longest catch of the season came in Week 18 with Riley Leonard on a play where a Texans defender took a brief nap, and Pierce was 10 yards behind the defense for a 66-yard score.

Pierce has developed into more of an overall threat. And 2026 could be his best NFL season to date. Imagine what that would look like with the Seahawks.

Seahawks should sign CB Greg Newsome II

This wouldn’t be a huge grab. But it could pay mighty big dividends for a team that is already loaded on defense.

Because of pending free agent losses, the Seahawks need a veteran presence for the secondary to replace guys like Josh Jobe or Riq Woolen.

Article Continues Below

Newsome’s body of work isn’t outstanding. But he has been a consistent starting cornerback in most of his five NFL seasons. It’s his versatility that gives him more free-agent value. He can play inside or outside.

One issue with Newsome is whether he would prefer to stay with the Jaguars. He got a taste of winning in Jacksonville and liked it.

“Obviously in Cleveland, you're sitting there mad: ‘We've got to find a way, we've got to find a way,'” Newsome said shortly after the trade to the Jaguars. “And then when I get here, I'm like, ‘Wow, we just won.' Obviously, I didn't play, but we just won. So, yeah, it feels amazing. I'm just going to try to do my best to help them keep this upward trend up. So I'm super excited to be here, be with this defense [that is] No. 1 in takeaways right now.”

But Newsome has options, and the Seahawks could use his help.

LB David Ojabo should be on the list

This would be one of those guys who could fit nicely into the Seahawks' defense. Just another guy who makes plays when someone else isn’t making them. Kind of like what the Seahawks did in the Super Bowl.

Ojabo is a four-year veteran, all of those with the Ravens. He hasn’t been a starter, but he’s a former second-round pick (2022) with a lot of upside, according to RavensWire.com via Yahoo.

“Ojabo offers cost-effective edge talent, Geoffrey Knox wrote. “His burst and bend are worth betting on in a pass-rush rotation. He's still rich in upside and a necessary piece if Kyle Van Noy and/or Dre'Mont Jones are allowed to leave during free agency.”

Injuries have been a part of Ojabo’s story. But he was the No. 45 overall pick for a reason. And he has found a way to stick around on the Ravens’ roster despite a lack of consistent production.

The good news for the Seahawks is they don't have to chase a big-name free agent. They can bring in a few above-average guys and still improve their roster for another run.