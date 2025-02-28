The Seattle Seahawks are inching closer towards deciding the fate of Geno Smith. General manager John Schneider dropped a big hint involving the quarterback Thursday.

The Seahawks GM plans to meet with Smith effective Friday, he revealed to Bob Stelton and Dave Wyman of Seattle Sports. Schneider shared what the vision is.

“We hope to get an extension with Geno,” Schneider said.

The GM added the franchise remains confident in him ahead of the 2025 season.

“Geno knows he’s our guy. We love him and we want to keep going forward,” Schneider said.

Schneider made these revelations during the 2025 NFL Combine, as he and the Seahawks look for the next group of Seattle players to lure in.

Looking at Geno Smith's value with Seahawks

Seahawks insider for ESPN Brady Henderson provided additional context on Smith's situation.

“Based on Schneider's answer to Stelton's follow-up, it sounds like those will be preliminary discussions in which the Seahawks get a ballpark sense of what Smith will be looking for when negotiations begin in earnest,” Henderson said.

Smith will earn $14.8 million with his base salary for 2025, per Spotrac. But his current deal carries a massive $44.5 million cap hit.

The veteran QB is even projected to earn a large sum of money through his next deal: $43.2 million in average salary via Sportac.

Smith turns 35 next football season. Schneider and Seattle likely is aware Smith isn't getting any younger. Yet Smith has delivered new career-highs as a Seahawk.

Smith has earned his only two Pro Bowl nods with the Seahawks. He's posted two 4,000-yard campaigns in his last three seasons with the team. Smith delivered his only 30-touchdown campaign in the Pacific Northwest. Lastly, Smith just delivered a career-best 4,320-yard season in 2024.

Smith's name rose as a possible trade idea for the Las Vegas Raiders by fans and analysts. All due to his former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll heading over there. But the Raiders now look like contenders to land Matthew Stafford over Smith. The Los Angeles Rams' QBs Raiders situation gives Schneider additional leverage to rule out sending Smith to Vegas, and keeping him on board.