On Wednesday, news broke that Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf had requested a trade out of the organization, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Metcalf spent six seasons with the Seahawks, turning himself into one of the league's most explosive wide receivers in the process, but it appears that he wants out of Seattle soon.

One name that has come up as a possible trade candidate for Metcalf is the Los Angeles Chargers, who made the postseason in 2024 for the second time in three years. As it turns out, the Chargers have actually tried to trade for Metcalf in the past, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

“Dating back to last offseason, the #Chargers were the one team that quietly but aggressively pursued him in trade talks—only to be rebuffed by Seattle,” reported Schultz on X, formerly Twitter. “The Chargers remain in the receiver market this offseason.”

Furthermore, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that, at the present moment, “the Chargers are a team several around the league are watching as a possible DK Metcalf landing spot.”

Would DK Metcalf fit with the Chargers?

Heading into last season, wide receiver was the most obvious area of need for the Chargers and that in all likelihood remains the case today.

However, things aren't as dire as they once were thanks in large part to the emergence of rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey out of Georgia, who looks to be a future star at the position. Quentin Johnston also had a solid year after a disappointing first season in the NFL.

Still, Metcalf would give Justin Herbert a downfield threat he's been sorely missing throughout his tenure with the franchise, and would certainly help to balance out an offense that grew predictable at times, particularly in the team's playoff loss versus the Houston Texans.

There are likely to be other suitors on the market for Metcalf, so it's unclear yet how much the Chargers' brass is willing to give up for the Seahawks star.