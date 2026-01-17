Well, that's a surprising turn of events. Earlier this week, the Seattle Seahawks shocked its fans by adding quarterback Sam Darnold to their injury report. Hampered by what is reported to be an oblique injury, the Seahawks quarterback reassured fans that he will be ready for the postseason. However, the reports that came out this week did not do anything to quell the concerns by fans.

With just a day before their upcoming Divisional Round clash against the San Francisco 49ers, it seems like there's still no clarity on Darnold's status. Adam Schefter's report indicates that Darnold has not been healthy the past few weeks and that the Seahawks are preparing for the worst.

“Seahawks QB Sam Darnold hasn’t thrown a football since he hurt his oblique Thursday,” Schefter reported. “The Seahawks believe, but don’t know, that he will be OK to start tonight’s game vs. the 49ers. Backup QB Drew Lock took the reps the past two days and is ready if needed.”

Darnold suffered the oblique injury during their practice leading up to the Divisional Round. The star quarterback had not reported any injury prior to this week. Despite the injury, the Seahawks quarterback remained adamant that he would play.

“Sam Darnold told reporters after practice that he felt something in his side while throwing on air. Asked what percentage he may not play: ‘Very low percentage. Closer to zero,'” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Still, the fact that Darnold has not thrown a football in the last few days should be cause for concern. An oblique injury affects a quarterback more than most other positions. While it could be that the Seahawks are just minimizing further injury for Darnold by not letting him throw in practice, that has the downside of taking away live reps from a player who hasn't played in two weeks.

The Seahawks will take on the 49ers at home on Sunday, 5 PM Pacific time.