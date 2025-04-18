The Seattle Seahawks will allow Sam Darnold to unleash his arm soon. Drew Lock is back in Seattle. But John Schneider dropped a revealing hint ahead of the NFL Draft about the QB room.

The general manager isn't acknowledging the Seahawks have a crowded signal-caller department. Schneider sounds open to add one more to the mix, he shared Thursday to Seattle Sports.

“We have four guys that we really like. It doesn’t preclude us from doing anything in the draft either, in figuring out what’s going on there,” Schneider said.

The GM dove further into what he means about adding an extra passer.

“It’s really like an, ‘OK, let’s get this in the mix.’ Drew had other opportunities, so we figured we better wrap this up, kind of put a bow on it, get him in the building and then let’s see what happens in the draft, because it’s difficult to find that great fit at quarterback as you move through the process,” Schneider said.

Who Seahawks GM could turn to amid Drew Lock move

Members of the “12th Man” shouldn't have to worry about Schneider taking a QB No. 18 overall. Not after the massive contract Darnold signed.

But his words verbally paint a picture that Seattle will look into later rounds for an extra QB. Who could the GM and Seahawks turn to? Seattle will have intriguing day two or three options to turn towards — some already projected for the Seahawks.

Dillon Gabriel of Oregon is tabbed as a possibility. Gabriel brings the short-to-intermediate strength needed for this offense. The Ducks star is now called an option at 137th overall in the fourth to Seattle.

But there's even earlier options Seattle may consider. Names like Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe all could be available between rounds two and three. The Ole Miss star Dart is the only one garnering first round projections.

Seattle holds two second round choices at No. 50 and 52, then has two third round picks (82nd and No. 92). Perhaps a QB comes at one of those spots.