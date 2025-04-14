The Seattle Seahawks have already had an exciting offseason, and the 2025 NFL Draft isn't even here yet. Seattle made a big splash in free agency, signing Sam Darnold to a huge $100.5 million contract. It appears that the Seahawks may still be interested in adding competition at quarterback.

Seahawks GM John Schneider dropped a fascinating quote about this year's quarterback class on Friday. He claimed people need to be ‘careful' about discounting this year's crop of QBs.

“I’d be careful when you hear people say this isn’t a great draft,” Schneider said via the team’s website. “I think it depends on the team, the player, the quarterback, how you’re going to acquire him, where you’re going to acquire him. Bringing him through the building is really about, we need more time, we need more answers, and we need more time with this player based on the questions that we need answered in terms of the vision we see for this player and the fit.”

It can be difficult to tell what to make of this quote so close to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Schneider could be hinting that Seattle could be ready to draft a QB to compete with Darnold. He could just as easily be creating a smoke screen to cloud Seattle's true intentions.

Schneider could also be simply speaking his mind about the QB position in general, using this year's class as an example.

The Seahawks currently have Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, and Sam Howell on the roster.

Should the Seahawks draft a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Seahawks face a fascinating question heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Second-year head coach Mike Macdonald has a chance to truly put his stamp on the Seahawks in the draft. Seattle boasts 10 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 18th overall pick.

The Seahawks have this extra draft capital thanks to the Geno Smith trade with the Raiders and the DK Metcalf trade with the Steelers.

Seattle now has the chance to shape the roster however Macdonald would like. Will he decide to invest in another quarterback in addition to Darnold, or simply add the best players available?

The answer to that question could ride on how Seattle has evaluated the quarterbacks in this year's class.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders could be available when the Seahawks pick at 18th overall. He could make a tempting developmental quarterback behind Darnold.

That said, there are several other QBs (Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe) who could make interesting dart throws in the middle rounds of the draft.

Seattle has an extra second-round pick and extra third-round pick, which makes it easy to imagine them targeting a QB on day two.

It will be fascinating to see what Seattle does once the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24th.