The Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl LX win was a statement of power. They throttled the Patriots, and they did it the old-fashioned way, with a defense that turned the night into something long and miserable for the opposing quarterback.

It also changed the entire tone of an offseason. Nobody talks about “building” anymore. The conversation shifts immediately to repeating, and the NFL doesn’t hand out repeat championships for being comfortable.

Back-to-back titles require one thing more than anything else: the nerve to be aggressive.

That’s why the biggest offseason-shaking conversations start with Seattle and start with the pass rush market, because one name has been sitting in the middle of the chaos like a lit flare: Maxx Crosby.

Is Maxx Crosby the player the Seahawks need?

CBS Sports laid out a set of mock trade paths for Crosby, and the Seattle version is the kind of blockbuster that makes sense.

The Raiders get Seattle’s 2026 first-round pick (No. 32), Seattle’s 2026 second-round pick (No. 64), and the Seahawks get Crosby. It’s the champion’s move, using late premium picks to buy an immediate difference-maker at the one position that can ruin every game plan.

That’s the appeal. Seattle already has a championship defense. Adding Crosby is how a champion turns into a problem that the entire conference has to solve, because elite edge pressure travels every week, in every stadium, and in every weather condition.

It doesn’t get “figured out” the way certain offensive trends do. Those effects pile up across a season, and they matter most in January when one or two broken protections can decide a playoff game.

Sports Illustrated’s Seahawks coverage pointed to an even louder proposal, built off Bleacher Report’s idea of Seattle paying two first-rounders plus real defenders, Derick Hall and Julian Love, to get Crosby.

The precise package is arguable, but the point is the market. If Crosby is even semi-available, the price becomes uncomfortable in a hurry, because elite pass rushers do not hit the market the way other positions do.

That’s also why the most telling detail is the one that makes the entire conversation feel less like internet smoke.

Heavy reported that Seahawks general manager John Schneider floated an idea that would have sent Geno Smith and DK Metcalf to Las Vegas in exchange for Crosby, and the Raiders shot it down. Seattle has already shown a willingness to explore an aggressive, headline-dominating deal if it believes it keeps the Lombardi window open.

The Crosby lane is the one that shakes the league because it is clean and obvious. But the 2026 offseason doesn’t only get rocked by one mega-trade.

One proposal that fits that profile came from ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, who floated a cornerback swap framework with Philadelphia.

The concept would send Riq Woolen and a 2026 fifth-rounder to the Eagles, and bring back Kelee Ringo plus a 2026 fourth-round pick.

It’s not a “parade-stopper” like Crosby, but it’s the kind of move that changes weekly identity. That kind of trade also ripples across the market, because as soon as one team makes a move at the corner, two or three others start recalculating their own rooms.

The quieter roster-domino is in the backfield.

Kenneth Walker’s postseason surge and Super Bowl MVP buzz change leverage, and the contract conversation around a feature back inevitably forces a question about the second option.

The argument that has already been made publicly is that Walker’s next contract decision could put Zach Charbonnet on the trade radar as a chain reaction.

When teams have two starting-caliber backs, one of them can become a tool to reinforce a different part of the roster, especially if the front office is trying to keep a title window open while allocating money more efficiently.

Seattle’s title also invites the kind of fantasy that shows up every February, and one of the loudest examples came from us.

Is Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Seahawks a good move?

The proposal there was a truly massive Seahawks–Giants concept built around Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Deonte Banks coming to Seattle, with a pile of picks moving in both directions.

It reads like a franchise trying to put a lock on the NFC by stockpiling premium defensive talent, and it’s rooted in a simple truth: Seattle’s defense just won them a championship, so the temptation is to turn the dial even further until it becomes overwhelming.

Still, the more common path for champions is a mix of one aggressive move and several cold-blooded, practical ones, the kind that don’t look sexy on a graphic but win you games in November and keep you alive in January.

Bleacher Report framed Seattle as more likely to hunt role players on expiring contracts than to chase another Jamal Adams-type mega deal, while still naming trade targets that match real roster logic, like interior lineman Mike Onwenu, receiver Darnell Mooney, and even Kelee Ringo. That’s how contenders stay contenders.

All of it circles back to the same central point.

Seattle is a champion built around defensive violence, and the league knows it. If the Seahawks want to repeat, the season-shaking route is obvious: go get a premier edge and make Sundays miserable for everybody else.

The secondary and backfield angles are the quieter versions of the same mentality, restructuring the roster so the championship formula stays intact in 2026 even when injuries, cap math, and variance try to drag them back toward average.

The only question is how loud Seattle wants to be, and how much they’re willing to pay to put Maxx Crosby and Kayvon Thibodeaux in a Seahawks uniform, then dare the rest of the NFL to do something about it.