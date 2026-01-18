Nothing was going to stop Chris Pratt from watching the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers, including being away on vacation.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star was on vacation in Mexico City when his new film, Mercy, when he gave a shoutout to the staff at the restaurant for putting on the divisional rounds of the playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 17.

“In Mexico City promoting Mercy and this restaurant has dragged out a TV so we could watch the Seahawks put a whooping on them Niners!” Pratt captioned a photo of himself and others at a large dining room table. “I LOVE Mexico City and the Seahawks!”

The official Seahawks Instagram account responded, “Let’s go!!” as well as many fans celebrating the huge win.

“Seahawks smoked em,” a fan commented.

One fan praised the restaurant staff for giving Pratt and his costars a worthwhile experience, “Now that’s hospitality!!! Love Mexico City!!!!”

After the Seahawks dominated over the Super Bowl host team, 6-41, they will play against the winner of the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears game for the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 25.

“That's probably the most complementary game we've played up to this point,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said after the win.

Macdonald, who was hired as the Seahawks' head coach in January 2024 to replace Pete Carroll, is excited about the level at which the team performed Saturday, but is ready to prepare them for their next steps.

“It was a heck of a win, man,” Macdonald said. “And it's funny, in the locker room, it's like, you know, really excited, proud of the effort, and let the guys understand that there's still a mission at hand, and we got another week coming up here and we need to take care of business every day. So, that's the focus. Proud of the group. We'll celebrate today, guys will be off tomorrow and back on Monday.”