Some might say that Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is an underdog similar to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who will lead his team into battle on Jan. 17 to play the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

Pratt, who's a big Seahawks fan, can see the comparison, as they were somewhat late bloomers in their careers. Darnold was the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, but it wasn't until his seventh season in the NFL (and his first with the Minnesota Vikings) that he realized his potential.

While Pratt had a starring role in Everwood in the early 2000s, it wasn't until his Parks and Recreation role in 2009 that he had his breakthrough. In the years since, he has become one of the highest-grossing actors ever, leading the Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and Lego Movie franchises, to name a few.

Speaking with ClutchPoints about his new movie, Mercy, Pratt acknowledged that this is Darnold's “moment to shine.” Still, it takes a city, or at least a team, to win as they have.

“Maybe there are similarities there, you know, he and I both have had incremental steps to be put in the positions that we are [in] now, and [we] are now under the lights and trying to perform,” Pratt acknowledged. “And he's really been clutch, I think he's fantastic. He and I [are] both surrounded by really great teams, and I think that's also a testament to my success and his success.”

Chris Pratt's prediction for Seahawks-49ers

Article Continues Below

As for the game itself, expect it to be a defensive showdown. The Seahawks opened their season with a 17-13 loss to the 49ers. In Week 18, they got their win back, winning 13-3.

Suffice it to say, neither offense has been explosive in their two other 2025 matchups. Pratt doesn't expect that to change in the Divisional Round. While he still thinks the Seahawks will win, it will be a nail-biter.

“[As for a] prediction, yeah, I think it's gonna be actually a pretty low-scoring game,” Pratt said, explaining, “the last one was a relatively low-scoring game. I think this is a defensive game; [it] kind of depends on San Francisco's offensive front and who's healthy for them, but my guess is it's gonna be something like 17-14 Seattle.”