It was a good night for Seattle Seahawks fans like Chris Pratt, who was present for the team's NFC Championship Game victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Pratt took to his Instagram Stories to share a video from Lumen Field after the NFC Championship game concluded. He turned the camera to yell “Let's go!” into the camera.

“GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!” Pratt wrote over the video while tagging the Seahawks' Instagram account. “Let's go.”

Before the game, the Seahawks shared a video of Pratt on the field. He was there to hype up fans on social media with his message ahead of kickoff.

“What's up, 12s? There we are, right there [points to hat], division champions and about to be NFC champions. Down here, on the field, Lumen [Field], telling you, it's a beautiful day in Seattle, and it's gonna be even more beautiful when we get that win today. Get loud, tune in. The 12s are a factor, so get loud today. Go ‘Hawks!”

Chris Pratt's Seahawks are heading to the Super Bowl after winning the NFC Championship Game

On Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, the Seahawks beat the Rams to advance to Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, California. They will play the New England Patriots.

Sam Darnold played a stellar game to help guide his team to victory. He completed 25 of his 36 passes for 346 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He did have a fumble, but it was recovered by Seattle.

It became a defensive game. The Seahawks entered the fourth quarter with a four-point lead. Their defense held on to the lead for the rest of the game.

The Rams had a chance to take the lead. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a 14-play, 84-yard drive. However, they turned it over on downs.