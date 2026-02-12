It’s been a wild ride for Cooper Kupp, going from a Super Bowl MVP in Los Angeles to finding himself released by the Rams just a year ago. On Sunday night, the veteran wide receiver officially completed his redemption arc as the Seattle Seahawks dismantled the New England Patriots 29-13 to secure the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

While the “Dark Side” defense stole the show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Kupp provided the steady veteran presence this young Seattle roster needed.

He finished the championship game with six receptions for 61 yards, serving as the primary safety valve for quarterback Sam Darnold. Although he didn’t find the end zone, his 23-yard sideline grab during the opening drive settled the nerves of an offense that played mistake-free football on the game's biggest stage.

The Seahawks dominated the contest from the opening kickoff. Running back Kenneth Walker III carried the heavy load on the ground, racking up 135 rushing yards on 27 carries. Meanwhile, the Seattle defense made life miserable for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Between a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by Uchenna Nwosu and six total sacks, the Seahawks never allowed New England to find a rhythm.

In the aftermath of the celebration, with blue and green confetti still covering the turf, Kupp took to social media to share a short but powerful message with the fans who embraced him when many thought his best days were behind him. “Thank you, @12s!” the two-time champion posted on X, a simple nod to the loudest fan base in the NFL.

For Kupp, this ring cements his legacy as one of the elite receivers of his generation. He joins a legendary group of players to win multiple Super Bowls after leading the league in receiving yards earlier in their careers. As he hoisted the trophy alongside teammates Jaxon Smith-Njigba and AJ Barner, he officially put the “washed-up” narrative to rest.