The Seattle Seahawks are emerging as one of the more impressive teams in the NFC after a 2-1 start and impressive first half versus the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, but injuries could always derail momentum. Longtime defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a thigh injury during the NFC West matchup and was initially considered doubtful to return, per the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell. He was eventually downgraded to out.

The former Second-Team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection suffered the setback while pursuing Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on a third-down play. While he is no longer at the top of his game, Lawrence can still leave his mark on the gridiron. He recorded three sacks in four games in 2024 before sustaining a season-ending Lisfranc injury, so when healthy, this edge rusher should give the Seahawks a noticeable boost on defense.

Lawrence signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Seattle after spending the first 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. The 2014 second-round draft pick has yet to display close to the full extent of his pass-rushing prowess during the early stages of his Seahawks tenure, but he has excelled on run defense. Fans will ideally get to see Lawrence's entire arsenal at some point soon.

This latest misfortune will force them to wait longer, however. The good news is that Arizona has not taken advantage of the injury so far. Seattle currently holds a two-possession lead in the second half at time of print.

Though, even if Mike Macdonald's squad hangs on and assumes sole possession of first place in its division, DeMarcus Lawrence offers valuable experience and productivity to this franchise. The Seahawks are hoping Lady Luck spares them.