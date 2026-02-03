The Seattle Seahawks enter Super Bowl LX with one of the league’s most unlikely quarterback stories—and it is drawing respect from the opposing sideline. During Super Bowl LX Opening Night, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye publicly praised Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold ahead of their championship matchup.

The comments came Monday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where Opening Night festivities brought both teams together for media availability. The moment quickly went viral, adding another layer to a matchup already fueled by history, draft pedigree, and postseason redemption.

Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, acknowledged the resilience behind Darnold’s rise with Seattle. Darnold, also selected third overall in 2018, now leads the Seahawks into the Super Bowl in his first season with the franchise after a winding career path.

SportsCenter shared the clip to X (formerly known as Twitter), showcasing Maye’s remarks as an example of how the Seahawks quarterback turned doubt into Super Bowl validation.

“What a career he's had. … He's made them pay ever since [other teams moved on].”

Drake Maye is a "big fan" of Sam Darnold's journey in the league 🤝 "What a career he's had. … He's made them pay ever since [other teams moved on]." pic.twitter.com/5W9PdisqCy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2026

The 23-year-old quarterback expanded on that praise when speaking further about Darnold’s journey and the meaning behind it.

“What makes the league so special is stories like Sam, who puts his head down, works hard, and turned into one of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

Maye pointed to the veteran's perseverance as the defining factor behind his resurgence as well.

“He’s battled not playing for years, being the backup, getting his chance, and making the most of it.”

The Super Bowl storyline for the Seahawks quarterback carries historic weight. Now starting for his fifth NFL franchise, Darnold is challenging long-held assumptions about early-career failures and second chances in the league.

That quarterback now meets a rising star on the opposite sideline, setting the stage for a Super Bowl shaped by patience, persistence, and belief—values that brought both passers to this moment.