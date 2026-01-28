The job is not done for the Seattle Seahawks, who are now in the early phases of their preparation for the biggest game of them all.

In less than two weeks, the Seahawks will be playing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Seattle is hoping to have all its hands on deck for that showdown against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. On Wednesday, the Seahawks, who defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game to clinch their ticket to the Super Bowl, shared their injury report, with a notable name listed with a DNP (did not participate) label.

Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones IV got a DNP due to a chest injury, but Seahawks reporter John Boyle noted that the injury list was just an estimation, as the team did not practice.

The 26-year-old Jones can extinguish any concern about his Super Bowl status by simply showing up to the next Seahawks practice. That said, there doesn’t appear to be much to worry about regarding his availability for the meeting with the Patriots.

Jones, who is aiming to become a two-time Super Bowl champion, has been an integral part of Seattle's stop unit in the 2025 NFL season. He led the team in the regular season with five interceptions, one of which was taken to the house for a touchdown. In addition, he topped the team in combined tackles (126) and solo tackles (60), while adding a quarterback hit and half a sack in 15 games.