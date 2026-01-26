The Seattle Seahawks beat their NFC West rival with former Los Angeles Rams on their side. Ernest Jones IV opted to pull up to the NFC Championship press conference in style.

With a cigar in his hand.

Jones, unapologetically, puffed the victory merchandise before addressing reporters.

Ernest Jones IV brought a victory cigar to his press conference 😂 pic.twitter.com/o2ucbU0Bx3 — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2026

He excitedly advanced to his second-ever Super Bowl. But again, he needed to defeat the team that brought him into the league in 2021 to get back to the big game.

Jones previously got traded after three seasons with the team. L.A. never granted him an extension from his rookie deal despite improving his tackle numbers in season two.

He even played for multiple teams like his quarterback Sam Darnold — though he played for the Tennessee Titans then Seahawks in the same 2024 season. Except now he's a beloved defensive leader in the Pacific Northwest.

Ernest Jones IV trolls Rams after Seahawks win

Safe to say Jones isn't missing L.A. at all.

Jones took to the social media website X, formerly Twitter, to throw shade at the Rams in reacting to his press conference.

“Just a lil' Rams pack,” Jones jokingly reacted to one post.

Just a lil rams pack! Shiii smoke GOODT😂🖤 https://t.co/lFth0jY2US — Ernest Jones (@ernestjones) January 26, 2026

But then he posted in all caps after completing the puffs.

“AHHHHHHHHH LFG!!!! SUPER BOWL BOUND,” Jones posted.

Jones also fought back tears right after his team ousted the Rams. He joins fellow ex-Rams teammate Cooper Kupp in heading back to the big game. Jones compiled eight total tackles including six solo.

The former third round pick for the Rams emerged as a surprise ball-hawk for Seattle — grabbing a team-high five interceptions. He also swatted a career-best seven passes.

Perhaps the next time he busts out a cigar will be after facing the New England Patriots.