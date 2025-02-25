The Seattle Seahawks realize they need to upgrade the offensive line to improve their chances at contending in 2025. Unfortunately, GM John Schneider dumped cold water all over any hopes fans had that the team would be spenders in free agency this offseason. Still, after hiring Klint Kubiak as the team’s new offensive coordinator, Schneider claimed to have a plan to address the team’s deficiencies.

However, quarterback Geno Smith may not be a big fan of the Seahawks' offseason plans. On Monday, the 12-year veteran posted a cryptic GIF of LeBron James infamously gathering his belongings before storming out of a press conference after losing Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

It’s unclear exactly what Smith intended to convey with this post. Although, it’s a safe bet that he’s not happy with his current situation in Seattle. Either way, Seahawks fans are assuming the worst.

Smith is entering the final season of the three-year contract extension he signed in 2023. He’ll earn $31 million this season with a $44.5 million cap hit. Smith wants a new contract. But, with the team still $6.5 million over the cap, it’s unlikely he gets an extension any time soon. Does that mean he’ll demand a trade? Maybe. But it’s hard to make that call based on a five second GIF with no context.

Are the Seahawks and Geno Smith headed toward a divorce?

After 10 seasons with Russell Wilson as the starter in Seattle, Smith has been a perfectly cromulent replacement under center. Labeled a bust early in his career after four years with the New York Jets followed by stints with the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers, Smith landed in Seattle, winning the backup QB job. He spent three seasons holding the clipboard before finally earning another starting opportunity.

Smith won Comeback Player of the Year honors after his first season as the Seahawks’ starter in 2022. That year he threw for 4,282 yards with a career-high 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He completed 69.8 percent of his passes and recorded a passer rating of 100.9. Although Smith has been unable to repeat the lofty production from his 2022 breakout season, he’s played well for Seattle in three years as the team’s starter.

However, after reaching the playoffs eight times in Wilson’s 10-year run, including two Super Bowl appearances and one title, Seattle has made the postseason once in three years with Smith under center.

Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald, who’s entering his second season with the team, dropped a strange quote about Smith starting in 2025. Macdonald sounded less than enthusiastic when asked if he expected Smith to remain Seattle’s quarterback. Whether it was the coach’s comments, the GM’s pass protection plan or the lack of a contract extension that led to Smith’s cryptic post is unclear. It’s entirely possible the veteran signal caller was simply unhappy with his cable provider or something.