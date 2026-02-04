For most offensive linemen, Super Bowl week is about technique talk and nerves. For Seattle Seahawks standout Grey Zabel, it became a window into his football DNA. Speaking at Super Bowl LX media day, Zabel was asked to construct his all-time offensive line. His answer revealed the blend of old-school toughness and modern athleticism that has quietly defined Seattle’s rise this season.

Zabel’s “ultimate” unit, listed without hesitation, read like a defensive coordinator’s nightmare. He had Joe Staley at left tackle, Steve Hutchinson at left guard, Jason Kelce in the middle, Chris Lindstrom at right guard, and Penei Sewell at right tackle. The list balanced Hall of Fame precision with contemporary dominance. It mirrored the way Zabel himself plays.

Hutchinson’s inclusion carried special weight in Seattle. Zabel is the franchise’s highest-drafted guard since Hutchinson in 2001. With “Hutch” now part of the Seahawks’ personnel group, the nod felt like a passing of the torch. Kelce and Sewell, meanwhile, reflect the modern trench ethos of mobility, violence, and intelligence. Zabel has consistently tried to flash those traits throughout the year.

That foundation helped power a historic Seahawks season. Under Mike Macdonald, Seattle finished 14-3. They earned the NFC’s top seed and surged into Super Bowl LX behind a league-best scoring defense and a rejuvenated offense led by Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Individually, Zabel has been one of the quiet pillars of that success. The rookie started every game at left guard. Healso helped stabilize a line that leaped from the league’s basement into respectability. He allowed relatively minimal pressure while earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors. As Seattle prepares for its biggest stage, Zabel’s all-time line isn’t just nostalgia. It's a blueprint for how he plans to build his own legacy in the Pacific Northwest.