The Seattle Seahawks delivered one of their most dominant performances of the postseason Saturday night, overwhelming the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the NFC Divisional Round. While the final score reflected a complete team effort, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba didn’t shy away from acknowledging the mindset driving Seattle’s surge.

Following the game, Smith-Njigba was asked on ESPN about Seattle’s growing momentum, particularly against a familiar and respected opponent like San Francisco. The question centered on how the Seahawks have been able to execute so efficiently across all phases against a team they know well.

“Yeah, we believe that we're a great team,” said Smith-Njigba after the game, via SportsCenter. “We believe that we can go toe to toe with anybody, and we have the confidence, we have the guys, we have the mentality, we have everything, so uh just cut. I love coming out there with my brothers, and you know, taking over, and that's what you saw tonight.”

"We believe that we're a great team. We believe that we can go toe-to-toe with anybody." JSN has faith in this Seahawks team 💪 pic.twitter.com/2ef3hAPCKF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2026

Even though Smith-Njigba’s stat line was modest due to game flow, as Seattle controlled the contest early and leaned on a balanced approach, the Seahawks were dominant since the beginning, which is enough proof of the mentality the star WR has talked about.

Smith-Njigba finished the high-powered game with three receptions on four targets for 19 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by a precise four-yard grab in the back corner of the end zone late in the first quarter that helped Seattle jump out to a 17-0 lead.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who entered the game listed as questionable with a left oblique injury, was efficient rather than explosive. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown, the scoring strike to Smith-Njigba, rebounding from a difficult playoff debut a year ago. With Seattle holding a commanding lead, the Seahawks attempted just 17 passes overall.

Seattle’s defense and rushing attack did the rest. Kenneth Walker stepped up after Zach Charbonnet exited with a knee injury, while the 49ers unraveled with three turnovers and three failed fourth-down attempts.

With the NFC Championship Game looming, Seattle expects a far stiffer test ahead. When that moment arrives, Smith-Njigba’s confidence and role as Darnold’s primary target will be central as the Seahawks try to turn belief into something bigger.