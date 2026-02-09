Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the most important players in Super Bowl LX, but he's currently off the field due to an injury scare. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star reportedly went to the blue medical tent in the third period.

“Jaxon Smith-Njigba into the blue medical tent behind #Seahawks bench,” Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reported via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Smith-Njigba appeared to have suffered a head injury, but the Seahawks are still checking on it, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is being evaluated for a concussion,” posted Rapoport on X.

Before Smith-Njigba left the game, he only racked up 24 receiving yards on three catches and nine targets. The Patriots' downfield defense, led by the talented defensive back Christian Gonzalez, has been stout, keeping Seattle and its Sam Darnold-led passing attack contained.

Nevertheless, the Seahawks are ahead 12-0 at the time of Smith-Njigba's exit, with Seattle's stop unit making everything hard for New England.

The 23-year-old Smith-Njigba has been a major reason why the Seahawks have gotten this far in the 2025 NFL campaign.

He finished the regular season with 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 119 receptions and 163 targets through 17 games. In two playoff games before the Patriots clash, Smith-Njigba had 172 receiving yards, two touchdowns and 10 first downs on 13 catches and 16 targets.

Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed and tight end AJ Barner will be Darnold's chief targets while Smith-Njigba is off the field.