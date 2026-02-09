In the wake of the Seattle Seahawks' 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, history has been made. Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who has completely transformed the team's roster since their last Super Bowl win in 2013, joined some elite company with his second Lombardi Trophy. Per the 33rd Team's Ari Meirov via X, formerly Twitter, Schneider is just the third GM to win a Super Bowl with the same team, but with a different head coach and quarterback.

GMs to win a Super Bowl with the same team but with a different HC and QB: – #Seahawks GM John Schneider – #Eagles GM Howie Roseman – Former #Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome pic.twitter.com/dEB2WjElBY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 9, 2026

“GMs to win a Super Bowl with the same team but with a different HC and QB: – #Seahawks GM John Schneider,” posted Meirov after the game. “- #Eagles GM Howie Roseman, – Former #Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome.”

After firing former head coach Pete Carroll two years ago, it feels like the Seahawks are truly Schneider's to run. The general manager has done major work to a roster that looked vastly different two years ago when he hired Mike Macdonald away from the Baltimore Ravens to be Carroll's successor. Now, at the end of Macdonald's second year in charge, Seattle are world champions for the second time. Can Schneider and Macdonald author back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, just like Schneider did with Carroll in 2013 and 2014?

Seahawks in good hands with John Schneider and Mike Macdonald

Article Continues Below

As this past season progressed, it appeared that the Seahawks might be the team to beat in the NFC. By the time Seattle defeated the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 18 Saturday night regular season finale, they were on their way to an NFC West title and the conference's top seed in the playoffs. A few weeks later, the roster Schneider built won their second Lombardi Trophy on their rivals' home turf. ESPN's Jordan Schultz added to Meirov's post on X, confirming that Schneider was the first GM in NFL history to win multiple titles with the same organization while having no players from the previous Super Bowl team in addition to a new head coach.

#Seahawks GM John Schneider is the first GM in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls with the same organization — while having a new head coach and no players from the previous Super Bowl team. pic.twitter.com/dtNRnbseJT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 9, 2026

“#Seahawks GM John Schneider is the first GM in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls with the same organization — while having a new head coach and no players from the previous Super Bowl team,” shared Schultz after Schneider's second title.

With a second Lombardi coming back home to Seattle, Schneider and Macdonald will now begin their quest to repeat as champions. The last time the Seahawks attempted to do that, they lost in a devastating Super Bowl XLIX matchup versus the very same Patriots they defeated to win the title on Sunday evening. If Schneider and the team he constructed can flip the script, then the Hawks will be the NFL's first back-to-back champions since the Kansas City Chiefs accomplished the feat in Super Bowls LVII and LVIII.