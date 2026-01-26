John Schneider officially entered the NFL record books Sunday night, but his achievement didn't require him to catch a single pass or make a tackle. The Seattle Seahawks general manager and president of football operations just pulled off a front-office miracle that no other executive in league history can claim.

Following Seattle’s gritty 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, NFL senior researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming shared a staggering statistic: Schneider is the first GM ever to reach multiple Super Bowls with the same franchise while featuring a completely new head coach and an entirely new roster.

Think about that for a second. From the “Legion of Boom” era under Pete Carroll to this current squad led by Mike Macdonald, not one player remains from the Super Bowl XLVIII championship team. Schneider essentially built two entirely different championship-caliber teams in the same city.

The architect’s latest masterpiece was on full display at Lumen Field. Schneider’s bold offseason moves, headlined by signing quarterback Sam Darnold, paid massive dividends. Darnold, once written off by much of the league, played the game of his life against the Rams. He completed 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns without turning the ball over.

Schneider’s draft hits also fueled the fire. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a 2023 first-round pick, looked like a superstar with 10 receptions for 153 yards and a score. Even the veteran additions played their parts; former Rams icon Cooper Kupp caught four passes for 36 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown that gave Seattle a lead they never relinquished.

While Macdonald deserves credit for the Seahawks’ 14-3 regular season and a top-rated defense, Schneider provided the tools. Running back Kenneth Walker III grounded out 111 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, embodying the physical identity Schneider prioritized during the transition.

As the Seahawks prepare to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, the focus remains on Schneider’s legacy. He didn't just sustain a winning culture; he dismantled one and built a better version from scratch.