The Seattle Seahawks are down to two options on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft. That's per ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller.

Who will general manager John Schneider choose? And who'll become the first '25 rookie coached by Mike Macdonald? Miller says the ‘Hawks will go offense at the No. 18 spot.

Although, Seattle remains torn between Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and North Dakota State interior offensive lineman Grey Zabel. Here's what Miller shared ahead of night one of the draft.

“Based on conversations with multiple league sources, the Seahawks' pick comes down to two players — McMillan and Zabel,” Miller said.

He added one division rival general manager told Miller he believes the trench star should head to the Pacific Northwest.

“The depth at guard is better than the depth at receiver,” said one rival GM to Miller.

Who has best chance landing 18th to Seahawks?

Miller's intel points to getting help for incoming quarterback Sam Darnold. The 2024 Minnesota Vikings star Darnold signed a massive $100.5 million deal this offseason.

McMillan drew rave reviews for his mixture of height and speed. The Arizona star's stock, however, took a hit regarding the latter. He reportedly ran a 4.55 time in his Pro Day 40-yard dash. He's still garnering first round grades ahead of night one of the draft.

The 6-foot-4 wide receiver could still land higher than 18th. McMillan is labeled one of the more coveted WR prospects for this class, despite the conflicting 40 time. Seattle adding longtime rival Cooper Kupp in free agency also briefly complicates the receiver room. The longtime Los Angeles Rams WR and Super Bowl winner joins Jaxon Smith-Njigba in this room.

Macdonald, however, can still add an extra weapon for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak — keeping Seattle's three-WR approach post DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Smith-Njigba. Which leads to Zabel.

The Football Championship Subdivision star is rising on draft boards. He's starred in four of five offensive line spots. Zabel brings an impressive frame (6-foot-6, 312-pounds) and blue collar blocking to his next team. He'd give Darnold and Seattle a versatile OL option and needed protection up front if available.