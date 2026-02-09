With Super Bowl LX commencing between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, one person who is definitely watching is South Carolina women's basketball star Raven Johnson. As Super Bowl LX with the Seahawks has sparked early reactions, Johnson is rooting for defensive back Nick Emmanwori, as they are in a relationship.

The safety already is making an impact on the biggest game of the year with one tackle to start the contest, but he's on his way to a great outing as predicted by Johnson. After the No. 3 Gamecocks dominated the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers, 93-50, Jackson would be asked after the game about Emmanwori, saying he should've won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“I mean, [Emmanwori] is doing what he's doing. I feel like…,” Johnson said before saying her strong stance on Emmanwori. “I'm just putting this out here. I think he should have gotten the Defensive Rookie of the Year [award] this year. But, I mean, he's going to show the world today in a game why he deserved that award.”

"I think [Nick Emmanwori] should have got the Defensive Rookie of the Year this year. … He's gonna show the world today why he should've got that award." Raven Johnson ahead of her boyfriend's Super Bowl debut with the Seahawks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1R5KpFsNgB — espnW (@espnW) February 8, 2026

Johnson, in the win, recorded 13 points on six of 11 shooting from the field to go along with seven assists and two steals.

Emmanwori was taken with the 35th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in the second round by Seattle and has carved out a huge role as a safety and defensive back for the team. As Johnson said, he was up for the Defensive Player of the Year award as he recorded 56 solo tackles and an interception to go along with 11 pass deflections.

Though Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schweisgner won the award, Emmanwori did earn seven first-place votes. If there's one thing that Emmanwori could get as a rookie year, it's a Super Bowl ring.